Qualcomm wins a ban on sale of some iPhones in China

The two companies are locked in a worldwide dispute over licensing fees that Qualcomm charges for use of technology that, the chipmaker says, underpins all modern phone systems. Apple has argued that Qualcomm, which is a former supplier to Apple, unfairly leverages its position as the biggest supplier of chips for smartphones to force payment of the fees. Qualcomm has countered that Apple is using the chipmaker’s intellectual property without paying for it and that the legal cases are aimed at forcing Qualcomm to lower licensing charges.