Riot Games doubles down on requiring arbitration in sexual harassment cases

“Ultimately, given the complexities of ongoing litigation, we will not change our employee agreements while in active litigation,” Riot said Thursday in a statement released after a town hall with workers at its Los Angeles headquarters. “We know not everyone agrees with this decision, but we also know everyone does want Riot to continue to improve.” The company said it plans to create a council on diversity and inclusion and has invited “a diverse group” of employees to take part in reviewing aspects of its code of conduct.