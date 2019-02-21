YouTube axes tens of millions of comments in crackdown on child sexual exploitation

In a company blog post from 2017, YouTube outlined the ways it was “toughening” its approach to protect families on its platform. One aspect of its approach was blocking inappropriate comments on videos featuring minors. The company said it had historically used a combination of automated systems and of people flagging inappropriate and predatory comments for review and removal. YouTube said at the time that it would take a more “aggressive stance” on curbing abusive posts by turning off the commenting feature when it detected such posts. It is technically easier for software to scan text, such as comments, rather than video for anything that would violate YouTube’s policies.