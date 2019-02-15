Toys R Us blew a hole in the toy industry, but 2019 looks a little better

But the chief executive of Singing Machine Co. reversed course after learning that the hole left by the U.S. liquidation of Toys R Us is, in some ways, filling in. Companies such as Kroger Co. — which owns grocery chains including Ralphs and boosted its toy offerings last year — sent bigger teams to Toy Fair New York, which began Friday. Others retailers are attending the trade show for the first time. Rented exhibition space at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center jumped 10% to an all-time record of 447,000 square feet.