Air New Zealand ad pokes fun at President Trump with a summit for kids on Santa's naughty list

Air New Zealand, known for its quirky advertising, has floated a touch of political commentary in its latest ad.
The airline from below the equator has launched a Christmas ad that depicts a summit attended by children who are on the naughty list and trying to come up with ways to get back in Santa’s good graces.
Youngsters from around the world fly to New Zealand, of course on the Auckland-based carrier. A boy from the U.S., wearing a dark suit and a Trump-style red hat emblazoned with “Make Christmas Great Again,” pushes his way past other delegates to reach the tarmac first, reminiscent of a certain 2017 NATO photo op.
During the summit, the kids all offer ways to be nicer and get off of Santa’s naughty list. When it comes time for the U.S. boy to offer his change of behavior, he muses: “I have to say, I’m not naughty at all. In fact, I’m the nicest person I know.”
That gets a round of laughter from the summit crowd, much as when President Trump told the U.N. General Assembly in September that his administration had in less than two years “accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”
The U.S. boy then responds just as Trump did — “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK” — but the nice meter appears unaffected.
It falls to the New Zealand kids to make a round of promises to push the meter all the way to “nice” (although “be nicer to the kids from Australia” was done with fingers crossed).
Funny videos are nothing new for Air New Zealand. The Kiwis have produced in-flight safety videos featuring nude flight attendants, fitness guru Richard Simmons and a plane full of characters from "The Lord of the Rings" movies, which relied on New Zealand for most of the outdoor scenery.
In early November, Air New Zealand released a safety spot with loud, hip-hop music and dozens of brightly dressed dancers.
As for the behavior-challenged children, the ad suggests that their summit put them back on Santa’s nice list.