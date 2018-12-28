United Airlines sells a cookbook inspired by onboard meals

Airline food is often the subject of stand-up comedy bits, but that hasn’t stopped United Airlines from publishing a cookbook inspired by dishes served in the carrier’s high-end, business-class section, Polaris.
Polaris is the exclusive section at the front of the plane where fliers get comfy with a quilted duvet and a throw blanket from Saks Fifth Avenue. So, don’t expect the recipe book to give you step-by-step instruction on how to make a cold turkey sandwich or a mini pizza with a side of pretzels.
The 40 recipes in the United Polaris Cookbook come from the airline’s executive chefs as well as chefs from the Trotter Project, a nonprofit organization that provides culinary and educational programs for students pursuing careers in the restaurant industry. Some of the proceeds from the sale go to the Trotter Project.
The cover of the cookbook, which sells for $29.99, depicts a quiche with what looks like a mixed green salad. One of the photos on the United Shop page appears to be a recipe for coconut soup with sambal oelek chicken.
United is not the first airline to put out a recipe book. In 2006, Southwest Airlines’ employees put out a cookbook called “Feel the Spirit, Savor the Fare,” with an introduction by airline co-founder Herb Kelleher.
Hawaiian Airlines and American West, among others, released cookbooks. In 1987, Delta Air Lines’ flight attendants put together a cookbook of “first class meals,” which included chapters on fish, appetizers and desserts.