Even longtime backers of tariffs say Trump is pushing them too far

New Balance Athletics Inc. has long advocated for and benefited from tariffs, competing with Nike Inc. and other footwear companies as it makes shoes in the United States. But now it’s among the critics of President Trump’s duties testifying at a public hearing that started Monday.
The Boston shoe company said that although it supports Trump’s efforts to force China to address intellectual property theft in a trade deal, its U.S. factories are supported by a global supply chain that is connected to China and was built over decades. Duties on soles and other components would hurt the business, as do China’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, the company said.
Trump’s proposed duties “will risk the viability of our made-in-the U.S.A. shoes,” New Balance Vice President Monica Gorman testified.
About 320 officials from U.S. manufacturers, retailers and other companies and trade groups are set to appear over seven days of hearings that started Monday at the U.S. International Trade Commission before panels of officials from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and other agencies. Some companies — including water-heater maker Rheem Manufacturing Co. — support the duties, but most are arguing that Trump shouldn’t tax their products.
New Balance is among the U.S. companies lining up for the hearing to drive home a now-common point: that Trump’s proposed tariffs are bad for business. The stakes have never been higher — the latest wave of threatened duties is set to hit essentially all remaining imports from China including mobile phones, laptops, apparel and other consumer items.
New Balance has long pushed to supply U.S.-made shoes to the Pentagon and argued against reducing tariffs on imported finished footwear when the U.S. was negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership with 11 other nations this decade. But Trump withdrew from the TPP in 2017, and his use of tariffs on goods and components has drawn opposition from a swath of U.S. companies and industries.
Trump likes to say China is paying the tariffs, but economists say U.S. importers are the ones paying and some of that gets passed to consumers in the form of higher prices. Companies also say they can’t easily avoid the tariffs by moving operations out of China, as the president suggests.
Chinese goods accounted for about 42% of all apparel and 69% of all footwear imported into the United States in 2018, according to the American Apparel & Footwear Assn. A tariff of 25% would cost a family of four at least $500 more for goods, said Rick Helfenbein, the association’s president and chief executive.
“Please, please don’t tax the U.S. consumer,” Helfenbein told the panel.
It’s the fourth round of hearings, after Trump levied duties on $250 billion of products last year. As talks on a trade deal with China faltered last month, Trump ordered a tariff increase to 25% from 10% on $200 billion worth of imports and targeted an additional $300 billion worth of imports — including consumer goods the administration spared in previous rounds.
Some executives are going to Washington to testify for the fourth time, even though many don’t have much hope of success given that Trump sees tariffs as “beautiful” and as leverage for a deal — especially after he said the threat of duties on Mexico produced an immigration pact. Some firms got goods removed from previous tariff lists, only to see them put back.
Retailers including Best Buy Co. Inc., Jo-Ann Stores and Forever 21 Inc. are opposing duties on goods including computer tablets, smartwatches and artificial plants. Hallmark Cards Inc. said greeting cards and Christmas ornaments should be spared because of the impact on retailers, consumers and the U.S. Postal Service.
Technology products account for more than half the $300 billion worth of imports that face additional tariffs. That would raise prices for consumers and could prove “catastrophic,” especially for small and medium firms, the Consumer Technology Assn. said.
Element Electronics was able to add jobs after the Trump administration decided to remove LCD panels from a previous tariff list, but if the panels remain on the current list, the company will have to shut its U.S. plant in South Carolina and move to Mexico or another country, its General Counsel David Baer said.
“You have to fix this unintended consequence,” Baer said.
The proposed duties have also drawn opposition from companies that sell products including eyeglasses, fireworks, books, art, vinyl gloves, skis, fishing equipment, seafood, baby cribs and toys.
“Look out, American toy shoppers here comes the Grinch That Tariffed Christmas!” Wendy Lazar, the founder of California-based plush toy company I Heart Guts, posted online.
The proposed tariffs would even hit ship-to-shore gantry cranes that handle cargo containers, said John Reinhart, chief executive and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. That would affect two cranes costing $19.5 million it ordered in May, diverting funds from other infrastructure projects, he said.
The tariffs could be imposed after a seven-day rebuttal period ends July 2.
Trump is waiting for a response from Chinese President Xi Jinping about meeting to restart trade talks, economic advisor Larry Kudlow said last week, while warning that Beijing may face consequences if it refuses. Trump has repeatedly threatened to raise tariffs if Xi doesn’t meet with him at the G-20 leaders’ meeting June 28 and 29 in Osaka, Japan.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross downplayed the prospect of a major trade deal emerging from a possible meeting between the two presidents, telling the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that the most he thinks will happen is an agreement to resume talks.
Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Macy’s Inc. were among about 660 companies and associations that made a plea last week to Trump not to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods, and to return to the negotiating table to strike a trade deal with Beijing. Almost 140 apparel and footwear companies sent a letter to Trump on Monday opposing the duties.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is filing comments also urging the administration to finalize a deal that removes the tariffs. Assurances that there’s a strategy to resolve trade disputes without hurting U.S. interests, “lack the coherence that would provide comfort to those businesses, farms and workers whose livelihoods are being put at risk,” the chamber said.