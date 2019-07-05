Some big farms collect big checks from Trump aid package

About 83% of the aid under the Market Facilitation Program has gone to soybean farmers because they have suffered the most under China’s retaliatory tariffs. The program sets a $125,000 cap in each of three categories of commodities: one for soybeans and other row crops, one for pork and dairy, and one for cherries and almonds. But each qualified family member or business partner gets his or her own $125,000 cap for each category. Farmers who produce both soybeans and hogs, for example, would have separate caps for each and could thus collect $250,000.