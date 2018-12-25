Trump voices confidence in Mnuchin and the Fed after stock market tailspin

“Well, we’ll see,” Trump said Tuesday when asked about his confidence in Powell. “They’re raising interest rates too fast. That’s my opinion. But I certainly have confidence. But I think it will straighten. They’re raising interest rates too fast because they think the economy is so good. But I think that they will get it pretty soon. I really do. I mean, the fact is that the economy is doing so well that they raised interest rates, and that is a form of safety in a way.”