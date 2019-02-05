Trump dines with Federal Reserve chair Powell, a frequent target

After the central bank raised interest rates in December, Trump was so irate that he asked close advisers whether he could fire Powell. The Fed is supposed to be independent from politics, and it is hard to remove a Fed governor except for "cause," which has typically been interpreted by courts as egregious wrongdoing. Top White House officials have and said they do not believe the president has the authority to remove Powell, although the president himself never said he would not try to do it.