Trump’s next Federal Reserve nominee: Stephen Moore, one of his campaign advisors

By
Mar 22, 2019 | 9:55 AM
| Washington
President Trump arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Friday. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump said Friday that he planned to nominate Stephen Moore, a conservative economist and commentator who served as a Trump campaign advisor, to a seat on the Federal Reserve board.

Moore, who has been a prominent critic of the Fed, would fill one of two vacancies on the central bank’s seven-member Board of Governors. Trump confirmed reports of the nomination when he talked to reporters after arriving on Air Force One in Palm Beach, Fla.

Moore is a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and was a senior economic advisor to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“He’s going to be great on the Fed,” Trump said.
