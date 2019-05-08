Trump complained about Amazon's tax breaks — even as he used them himself

Trump used parts of the U.S. tax code to whittle down his tax bill to nothing for several years, the same sections that Amazon has used to pay no federal income taxes for the last two years. The company — led by the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos — has been able to get a tax refund for the last two years despite turning a profit. It tapped losses that occurred before it was profitable, for write-offs from building warehouses and distribution centers, in addition to other legal tax breaks.