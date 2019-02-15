Uber keeps burning through money and its sales growth slows as it prepares for IPO

Despite those investments, sales didn’t grow as fast in the fourth quarter as they have in the past. Of the $11.4 billion in net revenue the company generated in 2018, $3 billion came in the last three months of the year, up only 2% from the previous quarter. That puts the company’s year-over-year quarterly growth rate at 25%. That’s high by many standards, but significantly lower than Uber’s third-quarter rate of 38% — which itself was only about half the rate of six months prior.