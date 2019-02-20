UBS ordered to pay record $5.1-billion fine for helping French clients hide assets

For the first three weeks of the trial, all seemed to be going to plan for UBS. Testimony was consistent and in favor of the bank, with few biting questions from the judge or prosecutors. Then, mid-trial, Mee started telling defendants she didn’t buy their explanations and her remarks became sarcastic. The judge cut off a UBS executive for lecturing her and even yelled at UBS’ main counsel for squabbling with a plaintiff lawyer during a defendant’s testimony.