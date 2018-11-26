United Technologies to split itself in three, spinning off Otis and Carrier

United Technologies Corp. said Monday it will separate its businesses into three independent companies.
Under the company’s plan, United Technologies will be focused on supplying the aerospace and defense sector. Otis Elevator Co., which makes elevators and escalators, will be spun off into a separate firm, as will Carrier, which provides refrigeration products.
Farmington, Conn.-based United Technologies said the separation is expected to be completed in 2020, though there can be “no assurances regarding the ultimate timing of the separation or that the separation will be completed.”
Also on Monday, United Technologies said it completed its acquisition of aviation communications and electronics supplier Rockwell Collins.