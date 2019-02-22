As Virgin Galactic launches another test flight, its next spaceships are taking shape

Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo space plane reached suborbital space again during its fifth powered test flight Friday morning, landing back on the runway at the Mojave Air and Space Port about an hour after liftoff.
Steps away from the flight line, in a 48,000-square-foot hangar, the spaceship’s next two successors — intended to carry paying customers to space one day — are taking shape.
Company officials emphasize that Virgin Galactic is still very much in the test-flight phase. The company reached suborbital space for the first time during a December flight but wants to make sure it can repeat that achievement.
The space plane's test began shortly after 8 a.m. Pacific time Friday. The craft was carried by the larger, twin-fuselage plane known as WhiteKnightTwo to an altitude of about 45,000 feet, then released in midair to blast off on its own power around 8:53 a.m.
Two minutes later, Virgin Galactic tweeted, “SpaceShipTwo, welcome back to space.”
SpaceShipTwo was flown by pilots Dave MacKay and Michael Masucci. For the first time ever, the space plane also had a third crew member aboard — chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses — to give feedback on the cabin experience and “spaceflight environment from the perspective of people in the back,” Virgin Galactic tweeted Friday morning.
More than 600 customers have put down deposits of up to $250,000 each to experience several minutes of weightlessness while watching the sky fade from light blue to the blackness of space.
To provide that, Virgin Galactic will need to churn out more spaceships.
“We’ve chosen to do some design enhancements on the next spaceship, mostly about manufacturability,” said Enrico Palermo, president of the Spaceship Co., Virgin’s spacecraft manufacturing arm. “We’re going to build more of them.”
The shop floor at one of Spaceship Co.’s Mojave hangars was buzzing on a recent weekday, with a number of people working on aspects of the next two SpaceShipTwo space planes. The company has just over 500 employees.
Composite materials are the company’s core competency, Palermo said. Both SpaceShipTwo and the larger carrier aircraft are constructed from carbon fiber.
Composite materials have the twin attributes of strength and light weight, a combination derived from sandwiching honeycomb-like materials between sheets of carbon fiber. Technicians at the Spaceship Co. facility wore gloves while working with the materials because human fingers have oils that can “contaminate the product,” Palermo said.
The company is aiming to finish the next spaceship this year.