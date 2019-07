Elizabeth Warren is winning grudging respect among some on Wall Street

The industry has good reason to worry about Warren’s ability to inflict pain. In 2016, she led calls to fire Wells Fargo & Co. CEO John Stumpf after the bank opened accounts without customer permission. Then she demanded the ouster of his successor, company veteran Tim Sloan, saying he couldn’t be trusted to clean up its scandals. After regulators signaled dissatisfaction with his progress, he stepped down in March, saying he didn’t want to be a distraction. The bank is seeking an outsider to take over.