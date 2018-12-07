Wells Fargo says it’s cleaning up. Regulators demand more

Wells Fargo was required to submit a plan to the regulator within 60 days for improving compliance and operational-risk management — the plan that failed to win Fed approval, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public. After the bank implements the plan, it’s still required to conduct two independent reviews, for submission to the Fed, before the growth ban is lifted. The company has said it plans to operate under the growth ban through the first half of 2019.