Wells Fargo goes outside to reform internal culture that led to abuses

The scandals erupted in 2016 on the revelation that bank employees had opened as many as 3.5 million bogus accounts without customers’ knowledge, in an effort to meet sales quotas. The practice was first reported in 2013 by the Los Angeles Times. Before then, operating committee members worked at the bank for a median of 28.5 years. Now, that number is 16 years and likely to go down as the chief auditor position on the committee is still open.