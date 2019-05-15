WeWork posts $264-million quarterly loss as it expands globally

WeWork, which recently rebranded itself as We Co., is privately held but has agreed to report select financial information since selling bonds rated as junk a year ago. In the new report, WeWork redefined one of the metrics it uses to show stability. Previously, it defined a category of its largest corporate customers as those with a staff of at least 1,000. These companies are seen as more likely to keep paying when an economic downturn hits, compared to freelancers or startups. WeWork expanded the group to include companies with 500 or more employees that pay for access to a WeWork space, accounting for 40% of members.