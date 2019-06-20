U.N. health agency to remove controversial opioid guidelines

The 2011 guidance called "Ensuring balance in national policies on controlled substances" includes a claim that Clark says is reminiscent of Purdue's marketing of OxyContin in the 1990s, in defiance of known science about the addictiveness of opioids. It states: "Opioid analgesics, if prescribed in accordance with established dosage regimens, are known to be safe and there is no need to fear accidental death or dependence." The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates that up to 29% of patients prescribed opioids for chronic pain eventually misuse them.