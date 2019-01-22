Furloughed federal workers are on the hook for work expenses they can’t get reimbursed

More than a dozen major departments and agencies are without funds and have mostly sent employees home on furlough since Dec. 22 as a result of a dispute over whether to fund a wall on the border with Mexico. In some cases, such as Transportation Security Administration airport screeners, employees have been declared essential and are being told to report for work without pay. The number of U.S. airport screeners who took unscheduled absences rose to 10% on Sunday, more than triple the rate of a year ago.