Beware of buying young people’s blood to prevent aging, FDA says

The idea of infusing young blood to fight aging has attracted technology entrepreneurs such as billionaire Peter Thiel and was lampooned in a 2017 episode of the HBO show “Silicon Valley.” Thiel’s reported interest was sparked by a company called Ambrosia, which has locations in five U.S. states — including one in Los Angeles — and sells one liter of blood plasma from donors between the ages of 16 and 25 for $8,000, according to its website.