In 2018, a trade war broke out, Wall Street's party ended and peacocks met their match

For six years, California home prices climbed, warming the hearts of homeowners rattled by the financial crisis and pushing the American dream further out of reach for others. Now the market is cooling. Sales fell 12% in November. At $522,750, the Southern California median price has eased off a recent high but is still more than twice its 2009 nadir, and experts don’t expect another crash. But buyers also don’t see any reason to rush in. Why should they, when Los Angeles County sellers cut prices on 22.2% of November listings? Even rents are slowing, albeit remaining at a stratospheric level: the L.A. median for a vacant apartment hovers just below $2,500.