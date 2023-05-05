LA Times Today: Disney’s planned community in California takes shape with nod to ‘The Incredibles’

Disney’s been in the business of turning dreams and stories into reality for years. The “House of Mouse” is now reaching for the next horizon by building a planned community in Riverside County.



L.A. Times staff writer Luke Money talked to Amrit Singh about the latest “The Incredibles”-inspired design at Disney’s “storyliving” community.