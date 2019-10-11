13 Images
Adrián González’s Rancho Santa Fe estate
Spanning 2.2 acres, the golf course estate holds a 12,000-square-foot mansion, a tennis court, swimming pool and guesthouse.
The great room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The movie theater. (Realtor.com)
The loggia. (Realtor.com)
The swimming pool. (Realtor.com)
The pavilion. (Realtor.com)
The tennis court. (Realtor.com)
The courtyard. (Realtor.com)
The patio. (Realtor.com)
The golf course estate. (Realtor.com)
Aerial view of the property. (Realtor.com)
