12 Images
Andrus Peat’s Pasadena home
Across three stories, the Cape Cod-style home holds five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 4,200 square feet.
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The breakfast nook. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The wraparound deck. (Realtor.com)
The covered patio. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The swimming pool. (Realtor.com)
The lawn. (Realtor.com)
1/12