Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
9 Images

Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property

The walled and gated compound consists of four separate structures that surround a central swimming pool.

Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
1/9