9 Images
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
The walled and gated compound consists of four separate structures that surround a central swimming pool.
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
Artist Billy Al Bengston’s former Venice compound | Hot Property
1/9