‘Ballers’ star Omar Miller built his own hilltop funhouse
The actor faced steep construction challenges but got an aerie with airplane views and plenty of room for drinking wine and playing video games.
Actor Omar Miller enjoys the view from his guest house, which is 100 stair steps up his steep, half-acre property. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Outside, an expansive artificial lawn features decorative rocks, battle ropes, a slam ball, lawn chairs and the firepit.
The guest house has sweeping views over Glendale. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
“This is a place where I can have peace and solitude,” Miller says. “You can sit inside and it’s soundproof, or you can go outside and meditate because there’s plenty of space to get your mind together.”
