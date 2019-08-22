13 Images
Beverly West penthouse | Hot Property
Homes at Beverly West showcase unique design details, color palettes and expansive views of the Los Angeles Country Club, Bel-Air and Beverly Hills.
A Beverly West penthouse bedroom. (Jim Bartsch)
The marble-clad master suite bathroom. (Jim Bartsch)
Cabinetry and wine storage are built in. (Jim Bartsch)
The bathroom soaking tub has a view of the Los Angeles Country Club. (Jim Bartsch)
The hallway. (Jim Bartsch)
The open-concept living room. (Jim Bartsch)
The living room. (Jim Bartsch)
The chef’s kitchen. (Jim Bartsch)
Artistic chandeliers top the island in the kitchen. (Jim Bartsch)
Another view of the kitchen, which opens to the dining room. (Jim Bartsch)
The dining room features walls of glass. (Jim Bartsch)
A bedroom. (Jim Bartsch)
Views of the cityscape and golf course. (Jim Bartsch)
