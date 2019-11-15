12 Images
Brandin Cooks’ Hidden Hills home
Newly remodeled, the single-story home opens through pocketing doors to an entertainer’s backyard with a redwood deck, swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.
The open floor plan. (Realtor.com)
The dining area. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The bonus room. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The swimming pool. (Realtor.com)
The scenic perch. (Realtor.com)
The single-story home. (Realtor.com)
The front. (Realtor.com)
1/12