Bridgit Mendler’s Silver Lake home | Hot Property
The Silver Lake traditional-style home features a classic dining room, an updated kitchen and multiple patios.
Front
The traditional-style house is fenced and gated. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Porch
A covered front porch sits off the front. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Living room
A brick fireplace anchors the living room. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Bathroom
The bathrooms have been updated. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Living room
French doors in the living room open to the backyard. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Stairs
The stairs. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Dining room
The dining room opens to the kitchen. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Dining room
The dining room has French doors and built-ins. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Kitchen
The kitchen, which has a center island, sits beneath vaulted ceilings. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Kitchen
A window alcove is among new features in the kitchen. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Kitchen sink
A farmhouse-style sink and subway tile backsplash are among other updates. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Kitchen
French doors in the kitchen open to a small patio. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Patio
The patio. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Master bedroom
The master suite is on the second level. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Stairs
The stairs. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Master bedroom
The master bedroom has a small sitting area. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Master bedroom
Also in the master bedroom is a decorative fireplace. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Master bedroom
There are reservoir views from the master bedroom. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Master bathroom
A skylight tops the shower/soaking tub in the master bathroom. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Bedroom
Another bedroom has a small bonus area. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Bonus room
The bonus area. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Bedroom
A bedroom. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Bathroom
A bathroom. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Vegetable garden
The vegetable garden sits above the patios. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
Pergola
The backyard has a pergola. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
View
A view of the reservoir. (Jo David |Charmaine David Photography)
