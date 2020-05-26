10 Images
Byron Scott’s home in Granada Hills | Hot Property
The roughly 4,400-square-foot house sits on more than a third of an acre with a cabana, a basketball court and a saltwater swimming pool.
The swimming pool and covered patio. (Realtor.com)
The living room and entry. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The upstairs landing. (Realtor.com)
THe home theater. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The basketball court. (Realtor.com)
1/10