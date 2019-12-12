6 Images
Cameron Strang’s Brentwood properties
The side-by-side estates on a cul-de-sac total nearly two acres of grounds.
Fencing surrounds the swimming pool at the larger estate. (Realtor.com)
The larger property has a Midcentury-era home with more than 2,800 square feet of space. (Realtor.com)
Lawn and mature landscaping make up more than an acre of grounds. (Realtor.com)
The other house, a single-story, has nearly 5,500 square feet of space. (Realtor.com)
Features include a beamed-ceiling living room. (Realtor.com)
The grounds have an empty swimming pool. (Realtor.com)
1/6