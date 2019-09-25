17 Images
Carmen Puliafito’s Pasadena home | Hot Property
The English Tudor Revival-style home, set on 1.71 acres of grounds in Pasadena, has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 11,152 square feet of living space.
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
The front and motor court. (Realtor.com)
The grand entry. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The formal dining room. (Realtor.com)
An office/den. (Realtor.com)
The library/den. (Realtor.com)
The updated kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master suite sitting area and fireplace. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
A bedroom and sleeping porch. (Realtor.com)
A bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The game/family room. (Realtor.com)
The outside patio. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
An aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)
