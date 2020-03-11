8 Images
Carol Channing’s Rancho Mirage home | Hot Property
The single-story house sits on about a third of an acre in Rancho Mirage’s Thunderbird Heights neighborhood.
A front view of the house. (Realtor.com)
Vaulted and beamed ceilings top the open-concept floor plan. (Realtor.com)
The living room has a fireplace. (Realtor.com)
The dining room opens to the backyard. (Realtor.com)
The master suite. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen has an island. (Realtor.com)
The family room and bar. (Realtor.com)
The roughly one-third-acre lot has an oval-shaped pool, lawn and citrus trees. (Realtor.com)
