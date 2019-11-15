13 Images
Chad Sexton’s home in Fillmore | Hot Property
The Midcentury Modern-style home, built in 1951, takes in panoramic mountain views from a 20-acre knoll in Fillmore.
The front walkway and swimming pool. (Realtor.com)
The covered patio and outdoor kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The front walkway. (Realtor.com)
The view. (Realtor.com)
The swimming pool. (Realtor.com)
The living and dining rooms. (Realtor.com)
The living room features a rock fireplace. (Realtor.com)
Sliding glass doors bring panoramic views inside. (Realtor.com)
There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Realtor.com)
A bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen sits off the dining room. (Realtor.com)
A bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The swimming pool. (Realtor.com)
1/13