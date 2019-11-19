11 Images
Cirkut’s Hollywood Hills home
The property has a three-story home and a variety of outdoor spaces, including a wraparound terrace, rooftop deck and backyard with pool and spa.
The open floor plan. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The dining area. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The floating staircase. (Realtor.com)
The game room. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The terrace. (Realtor.com)
The pool and spa. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The three-story home. (Realtor.com)
1/11