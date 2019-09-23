14 Images
Corey Perry’s Corona del Mar home
Located in the seaside community of Shore Cliffs, the stylish home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 5,400 square feet.
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen and dining area. (Realtor.com)
The dining area. (Realtor.com)
The sweeping staircase. (Realtor.com)
The bonus room. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The master balcony. (Realtor.com)
The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
The patio. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The gym. (Realtor.com)
1/14