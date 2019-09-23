Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
14 Images

Corey Perry’s Corona del Mar home

Located in the seaside community of Shore Cliffs, the stylish home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 5,400 square feet.

The living room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen and dining area. (Realtor.com)
The dining area. (Realtor.com)
The sweeping staircase. (Realtor.com)
The bonus room. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The master balcony. (Realtor.com)
The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
The patio. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The gym. (Realtor.com)
