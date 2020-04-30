Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
11 Images

Craig Stammen’s Coronado home

The two-story home not far from Petco Park has a 4,900-square-foot interior with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

The fire pit, grill and raised garden beds out back. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The family room. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The breakfast nook. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The balcony. (Realtor.com)
The patio. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The fire pit. (Realtor.com)
1/11