12 Images
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Florida home
Built in 1865, the two-story home in Key West holds five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 3,300 square feet.
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The porch. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The custom kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The family room. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The guest bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The patio. (Realtor.com)
The pool. (Realtor.com)
The deck. (Realtor.com)
1/12