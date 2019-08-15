11 Images
Dan Harmon’s Valley Village home
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms in about 6,200 square feet of interior.
Image_10.jpg
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and lots of Spanish style in 6,168 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_09.jpg
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and lots of Spanish style in 6,168 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_08.jpg
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and lots of Spanish style in 6,168 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_07.jpg
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and lots of Spanish style in 6,168 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_04.jpg
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and lots of Spanish style in 6,168 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_06.jpg
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and lots of Spanish style in 6,168 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_05.jpg
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and lots of Spanish style in 6,168 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_03.jpg
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and lots of Spanish style in 6,168 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_01.jpg
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and lots of Spanish style in 6,168 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_02.jpg
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and lots of Spanish style in 6,168 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_11.jpg
Recently remodeled, the 1930s hacienda holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and lots of Spanish style in 6,168 square feet. (Realtor.com)
1/11