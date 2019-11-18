15 Images
David Madden’s Bel-Air showplace
Spanning three stories, the contemporary home holds a lounge level on the bottom, living spaces in the middle and bedrooms up top.
The open floor plan. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The dining terrace. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The office. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The lounge level. (Realtor.com)
The wine cellar. (Realtor.com)
The dining terrace at night. (Realtor.com)
The patio. (Realtor.com)
The pool. (Realtor.com)
The three-story home. (Realtor.com)
The front. (Realtor.com)
