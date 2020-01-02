13 Images
Dr. Phil’s Beverly Hills home
Remodeled during his stay, the eccentric villa holds a gun-filled dining room, a living room with custom art and a rotunda-topped great room with woody vines and a wet bar.
The great room. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The fireplace. (Realtor.com)
The family room. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The billiards room. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The gazebo. (Realtor.com)
The outdoor lounge. (Realtor.com)
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)
1/13