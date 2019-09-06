9 Images
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Westake Village townhouse
The two-story townhouse overlooks Westlake Lake from oversized windows and a deck.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Westake Village townhouse
The living room with a corner fireplace. (Realtor.com)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Westake Village townhouse
The dining area. (Realtor.com)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Westake Village townhouse
The deck. (Realtor.com)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Westake Village townhouse
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Westake Village townhouse
The master suite. (Realtor.com)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Westake Village townhouse
The master suite lounge. (Realtor.com)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Westake Village townhouse
Outside. (Realtor.com)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Westake Village townhouse
View from the lake. (Realtor.com)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Westake Village townhouse
Aerial view of Westlake Lake. (Realtor.com)
1/9