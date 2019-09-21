10 Images
Home of the Week | A clear-through view in the Bird Streets
In the Bird Streets, a sophisticated contemporary home features a curved roofline and panoramic views of downtown L.A.
This Hollywood Hills West showplace, listed for $10.9 million, is in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood, a celebrity-popular enclave known for its bird-named streets. (Mark Singer Photography)
This Hollywood Hills West showplace, listed for $10.9 million, is in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood. The 4,783-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. (Mark Singer Photography)
A hallway lined with thick limestone columns leads to the master suite, which takes in panoramic views of the city. (Mark Singer Photography)
The 4,783-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
