Home of the Week | Escondido Midcentury Modern
The Midcentury Modern residence on nearly 40 acres in Escondido’s Hidden Meadows area is listed at $1.399 million.
The nearly 40 boulder-strewn acres take in panoramic views and offer multi-use options for vineyards, an equestrian facility and farming.
The Midcentury Modern estate in Escondido’s bucolic Hidden Meadows area is awash with original details.
The living room deck. (Ollie Paterson)
The patio. (Ollie Paterson)
The central open-air atrium. (Ollie Paterson)
The living room. (Ollie Paterson)
The ‘60s vibe. (Ollie Paterson)
The dining room. (Ollie Paterson)
Leather floors. (Ollie Paterson)
Wood built-ins. (Ollie Paterson)
One of the four bedrooms. (Ollie Paterson)
Leather floors. Wood built-ins. It’s easy to feel groovy here. (Ollie Paterson)
