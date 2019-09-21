16 Images
Hot Property | Kirsten Dunst sells her Toluca Lake home to actress Annie Potts
Kirsten Dunst has sold her Toluca Lake home to actress Annie Potts. Also: “Grey’s Anatomy” star Kevin McKidd is selling his longtime Hollywood Hills home, and mega-producer Shonda Rhimes finds a buyer for her Hancock Park estate.
Kirsten Dunst sold her longtime home in Toluca Lake to fellow actress Annie Potts. Outside, living and entertaining spaces include a custom-built gazebo, various patios and a built-in barbecue. There’s also a private dock. (360Listing)
Kirsten Dunst sold her Toluca Lake home to fellow actress Annie Potts. The 4,333-square-foot house features a vaulted-ceiling living room with a fireplace, a custom kitchen and a family room that opens to the backyard. (360Listing)
Kirsten Dunst sold her Toluca Lake home to fellow actress Annie Potts. The 4,333-square-foot house features a vaulted-ceiling living room with a fireplace, a custom kitchen and a family room that opens to the backyard.
Kirsten Dunst sold her Toluca Lake home to fellow actress Annie Potts. The charming traditional-style home, which sits on a lakeside lot with a swimming pool, sold for $4.55 million. (360Listing)
Outside, living and entertaining spaces include a custom-built gazebo, various patios and a built-in barbecue. There’s also a private dock. (360Listing)
The charming traditional-style home, which sits on a lakeside lot with a swimming pool, sold for $4.55 million. (360Listing)
Kevin McKidd of “Grey’s Anatomy” fame has listed his longtime Hollywood Hills home for sale at $1.995 million. (Richard Horn)
Kevin McKidd of “Grey’s Anatomy” fame has listed his longtime Hollywood Hills home for sale at $1.995 million. (Ian Denker/Omega Images)
Kevin McKidd of “Grey’s Anatomy” fame has listed his longtime Hollywood Hills home for sale at $1.995 million. (Ian Denker/Omega Images)
Mega-producer Shonda Rhimes sold her Hancock Park home of nine years for $7.166, down from nearly $10 million last year. (Cameron Carothers)
Mega-producer Shonda Rhimes sold her Hancock Park home of nine years for $7.166, down from nearly $10 million last year. (Cameron Carothers)
Mega-producer Shonda Rhimes sold her Hancock Park home of nine years for $7.166, down from nearly $10 million last year. (Cameron Carothers)
Mega-producer Shonda Rhimes sold her Hancock Park home of nine years for $7.166, down from nearly $10 million last year. (Cameron Carothers)
Mega-producer Shonda Rhimes sold her Hancock Park home of nine years for $7.166, down from nearly $10 million last year. (Cameron Carothers)
Michael Davies, producer of such shows as “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” is seeking $14.995 million for his three-story townhouse in Tribeca. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios)
Michael Davies, producer of such shows as “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” is seeking $14.995 million for his three-story townhouse in Tribeca. The 6,670-square-foot residence features high ceilings, a finished basement and a rooftop deck. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios)
