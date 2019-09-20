7 Images
Malibu house hunt | Spanish compound
For $3 million, which would you prefer: a well-designed contemporary home with lots of amenities, or a Spanish-style mountain estate with plenty of space both inside and out?
The Pitch | Spanish compound
33261 Decker School Road, Malibu (Jason Christopher Photography)
The Pitch | Spanish compound
33261 Decker School Road, Malibu (Jason Christopher Photography)
The Pitch | Spanish compound
33261 Decker School Road, Malibu (Jason Christopher Photography)
The Pitch | Spanish compound
33261 Decker School Road, Malibu (Jason Christopher Photography)
The Pitch | Spanish compound
33261 Decker School Road, Malibu (Jason Christopher Photography)
The Pitch | Spanish compound
33261 Decker School Road, Malibu (Jason Christopher Photography)
The Pitch | Spanish compound
33261 Decker School Road, Malibu (Jason Christopher Photography)
1/7