6 Images
My Favorite Room | Where ‘Glee’ star Heather Morris kicks off her dancing shoes
The actor and dancer has turned her bedroom into a calming space to escape stress and decompress — until her sons start jumping on the bed.
My Favorite Room | Heather Morris
Actor and dancer Heather Morris in her bedroom, the favorite room in her Woodland Hills home. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
My Favorite Room | Heather Morris
Actor and dancer Heather Morris’ tranquil bedroom is the favorite room in her Woodland Hills home. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
My Favorite Room | Heather Morris
Actor and dancer Heather Morris’ tranquil bedroom is the favorite room in her Woodland Hills home. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
My Favorite Room | Heather Morris
Actor and dancer Heather Morris’ tranquil bedroom is the favorite room in her Woodland Hills home. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
My Favorite Room | Heather Morris
Actor and dancer Heather Morris’ tranquil bedroom is the favorite room in her Woodland Hills home. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
My Favorite Room | Heather Morris
Actor and dancer Heather Morris in her bedroom, the favorite room in her Woodland Hills home. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
1/6